Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 644,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,300. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

