Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 67.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.21. 784,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

