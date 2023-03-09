Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,278. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.45 and a 200 day moving average of $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

