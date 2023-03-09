Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,637,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,113,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $120.28. 2,412,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

