Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.52. 644,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,849. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.