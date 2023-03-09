Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. 1,771,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,153. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

