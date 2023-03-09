MARBLEX Price Hits $1.76 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008186 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $75.75 million and $4.92 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00429927 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.53 or 0.29060219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 45,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.40146793 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,484,324.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.