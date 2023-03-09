Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 388,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

