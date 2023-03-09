Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $173.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.