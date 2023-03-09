Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.33

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $139.02, with a volume of 3385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

Marubeni Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.