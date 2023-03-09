Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 455,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 695,780 shares.The stock last traded at $27.38 and had previously closed at $27.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

