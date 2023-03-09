Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Shares Up 2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.69. 2,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

