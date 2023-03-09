McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 444,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.02. The company had a trading volume of 660,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

