Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $8.77. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 61,073 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

