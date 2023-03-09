Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Trading Down 5.1%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.17 and last traded at 0.18. 57,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 56,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.21.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
