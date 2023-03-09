Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $125,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,977. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

