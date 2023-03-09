MeiraGTx (MGTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

MeiraGTx Trading Down 6.8 %

MGTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,680. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 401.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

