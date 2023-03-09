Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after buying an additional 3,596,229 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after buying an additional 3,936,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

