Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$12.00. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

