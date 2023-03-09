Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCG. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Membership Collective Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MCG opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market cap of $432.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 844,326 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 394,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
About Membership Collective Group
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
