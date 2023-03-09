Menlo Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 0.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BCE by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,009,000 after buying an additional 1,571,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

