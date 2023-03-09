Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. 887,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,403. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

