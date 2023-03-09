MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells $188,400.00 in Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,257.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,095.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $961.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.