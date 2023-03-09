Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 69,007 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 886,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.10.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

