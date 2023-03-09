Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 789,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,519. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

