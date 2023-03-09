Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 40,784 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.11. 281,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,173. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

