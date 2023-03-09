Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 9,597 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $72,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,970. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

