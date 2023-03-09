Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,292 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.25% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $109,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.15. 276,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,743. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

