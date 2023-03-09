Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $266.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $266,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.81. 571,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,079. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.97. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

