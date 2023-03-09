Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $33.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,701 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $33,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after buying an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,327,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,263,000 after buying an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 1,394,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

