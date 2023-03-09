Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $455.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $455,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,493 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.