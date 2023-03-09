Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $48,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,313. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.