Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $79.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.93% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $79,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,532. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.