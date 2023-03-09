Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $165,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 125,657 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF traded down $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 341,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.