Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,236 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $133,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $3,854,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,032,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,052,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.
Shares of MRK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.77. 1,954,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
