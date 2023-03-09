Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47. 99,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,130,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 337,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

