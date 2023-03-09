Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.31.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

