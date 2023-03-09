Metadium (META) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Metadium (META) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Metadium has a total market cap of $48.18 million and $12,057.63 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

