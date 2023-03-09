Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Achieves $2.53 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $80,184.02 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars.

