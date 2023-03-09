Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $43.03. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 23,689 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.