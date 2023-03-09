Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 592,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

