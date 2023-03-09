M&G plc (LON:MNG) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.40

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Stock Performance

LON MNG opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.83. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

