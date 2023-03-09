MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Trading Up 11.1%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,100,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,096,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

