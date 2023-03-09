Michael J. Mcbreen Sells 1,843 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

