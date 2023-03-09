Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

