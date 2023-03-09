MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.66. 112,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 417,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,533 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 294,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

See Also

