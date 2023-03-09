MinePlex Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. MinePlex has a market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,302,020 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

