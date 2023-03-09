Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

