Mizuho Cuts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $26.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.