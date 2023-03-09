Mizuho Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $140.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $122.97 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.